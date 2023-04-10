OTT platform PrimePlay to diversify into website space

April 10, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

OTT platform PrimePlay with its content offerings has announced diversifying into the website space soon. “Users will now be able to get an even better experience while consuming content on our native website player,” the platform said in a statement.

The platform, started by WebWorld Multimedia LLP, said it recently registered one million downloads.

India’s OTT market is projected to become sixth largest market in the world by 2024 and to keep up with the growing demand for content, PrimePlay decided to provide users a whole new level of avenue and experience, it said.

It is planning to release a new web series ‘Nadaan’ and more new ‘original web series’ which will release two fresh episodes every week.

Swapnil Kshirsagar, CEO, on reaching one million downloads milestone said, “One million downloads is another milestone for us to keep us motivated for betterment of our product.”