Otis India unveils Modular Series of elevators

Published - July 08, 2024 10:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Otis India, a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation which is into manufacturing, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, has announced the introduction of Modular Series offering hundreds of design combinations for customers.   The Modular Series will be offered on the popular Gen2® Nova and Gen2® Life products, both manufactured in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. “This is a significant and exciting new offer for our customers,” said Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India in a statement.  “We have listened carefully to their aspirations for modern, impactful aesthetics and functionality, and their expectations for how our elevators can contribute to shaping the overall positive experience for a building’s occupants and visitors. Our Modular Series expands their current options by providing fresh and exciting choices to bring their creative visions to life,” he added.  “The Modular Series follows the recent successful introductions of our Aura, Atmos, and Ambiance aesthetics options in India, and clearly shows our commitment to redefining the elevator experience for our existing and future customers,” he further said.

