Other income boosts HDFC Bank profit

HDFC bank reported a 32.8% rise in net profit to ₹7,416.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, on the back of healthy growth in other income.

Net interest income (NII viz. interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew 12.7% to ₹14,172.9 crore from the ₹12,576.8 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year. NII was driven by a growth in advances of 19.9%, and a 25.2% rise in deposits. “The net interest margin for the quarter remained stable at 4.2%,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Other income stood at ₹6,669.3 crore which was 32% of the net revenue against ₹4,921 crore reported in the year-earlier period.

“The main component of other income viz. fees and commissions grew 24.1% to ₹4,526.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019,” HDFC Bank said.

The bank also gained from a sharp rise in miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, which was ₹940.4 crore against ₹402.6 crore.

“The recoveries include one-off item of approximately ₹200 crore arising from resolution of an NCLT matter,” it said. Provisions and contingencies rose to ₹3,043.6 crore from ₹2,211.5 crore. Bad loan provisions stood at ₹2,883.6 crore compared with ₹1,734.6 crore.

The bad loan provisions include one-offs of approximately ₹700 crore, primarily relating to certain corporate accounts.

“Therefore, the core credit cost ratio (i.e. excluding one-offs) was 0.92% compared with 0.90% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 0.88% in the quarter ended December 31, 2018,” the bank said.

Asset quality dips

Asset quality deteriorated marginally with gross non-performing assets increasing to 1.42% of gross advances as on December 31, 2019 compared with 1.38% in the year-earlier period. Net non-performing assets stood at 0.48% of net advances as on December 31, 2019 compared with 0.42% a year ago.

“The bank held floating provisions of ₹1,451 crore and contingent provisions of ₹ 1,457 crore as on December 31, 2019,” it said.

On the liabilities side, current and savings account deposit growth stood at 21.5%. CASA deposits constituted 39.5% of total deposits.

Domestic retail loans grew 14.1% and domestic wholesale loans surged 29.3%. Growth in auto loans year-on-year was marginal, while credit card and personal loans reported healthy growth.

Retail loans constituted 52% of the loan book.