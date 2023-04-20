Oriental Hotels Q4 net rises multi-fold on strong business rebound

April 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Oriental Hotels Ltd. (OHL) has posted a 14-fold increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March to ₹18 crore from the year-earlier period on strong rebound in business.

During the quarter, OHL reported a 69% increase in revenue from operations to ₹111 crore. The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share, it said in a regulatory filing.

“OHL’s portfolio comprising brands including the iconic Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions has been able to significantly capture the strong demand revival in the industry, leading to RevPAR leadership in all its key markets,” said Pramod Ranjan, MD & CEO.