ADVERTISEMENT

Oriental Hotels Q3 net profit more than doubles to ₹18.67 cr.

January 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Oriental Hotels Ltd.’s (OHL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December more than doubled to ₹18.67 crore from the year-earlier period due to strong rebound in business aided by leisure and business travel.

Revenue from operations grew from ₹76 crore to ₹105 crore, while the average room rate saw a significant growth of 32% against pre-COVID levels in the year-earlier period, OHL said in a statement.

“For the first nine months of the fiscal year the company reported its highest ever EBITDA of ₹90 crore. This strong performance over three consecutive quarters has led to a robust earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of 31% to date,” said MD & CEO Pramod Ranjan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company said that it had received the allotment order for long term lease for Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Kochi, for a period of 30 years beginning September 22, 2022, from the Cochin Port Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US