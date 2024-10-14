ADVERTISEMENT

Oriental Hotels Q2 net contracts 11% to ₹9.20 cr.

Published - October 14, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Oriental Hotels Ltd. (OHL) reported standalone net profit for the September quarter contracted 11% to ₹9.20 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped to ₹103 crore from ₹90 crore. The hospitality service provider said in a regulatory filing that it witnessed a substantial increase in input costs by more than a crore of rupees to ₹10.64 crore.

“With the completion of all major renovations and given the demand buoyancy in the upcoming quarters, the second half of the fiscal is well poised for a double-digit revenue growth,” said MD & CEO Pramod Ranjan.

“In line with OHL’s strategy of being a leader in all its markets, we will be completing a comprehensive upgradation for the remaining hotels, including in Coimbatore. We will also be evaluating development of our existing land in Sriperumbudur, an emerging micro market of Chennai,” he said.

Consolidated results included the operations of its subsidiary, joint venture and associates and OHL reported net profit of ₹8 crore (₹7.86 crore).

OHL is an associate company of the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. The company has seven hotels in the South.

