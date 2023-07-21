ADVERTISEMENT

Oriental Hotels Q1 net profit rises 10% to ₹12 crore

July 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Oriental Hotels Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 10% to ₹12 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased 4% to ₹91 crore, the associate company of The Indian Hotels company said in a regulatory filing.

A healthy growth was witnessed in revenues aided by revenue per available room in all our key markets, said MD & CEO Pramod Ranjan.

In the current quarter, the company commenced product enhancements across its portfolio, including complete repositioning of its key asset Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, he said.

The company has seven hotels – Taj Coromandel and Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa at Chennai, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, and Vivanta Mangalore.

