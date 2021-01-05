Business

Orial Imara unveils nano soaps to fight COVID-19

A Kerala-based soap manufacturer, Orial Imara, has launched ‘Elaria’ nano soaps packed in tablet strips for travellers to fight to COVID-19. Each soap weighs about 2 gm and is enough for one hand wash, according to Jabir KC, company managing director.

The product comes in packets of 20 tablets in two strips and is available in supermarkets and drug stores across Kerala and Karnataka. It will now be taken to other markets in the South while export to Qatar has already begun. The company has its R&D centre in Kozhikode and manufacturing units in Mumbai and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

