Organic dairy firm Akshayakalpa aims to achieve breakeven by March 2024

August 04, 2023

Bengaluru-based organic dairy firm Akshayakalpa Organic is likely to achieve breakeven by March 2024, said its CEO and co-founder Shashi Kumar.

“We have been posting losses for the past 13 years as it takes time to establish our credentials. With the commissioning of new ₹10 crore plant at Chengalpattu, we hope to process one lakh litres per day and that would enable us to achieve the breakeven by the end of FY24,” he told visiting newsmen.

According to him, the organic milk dairy processing unit will be commissioned by November. It will have a processing capacity of 40,000 litres per day alongside the Tiptur unit in Karnataka with 2 lakh litres per day. Initially, the new plant will procure and supply 4,000 litres of milk per day from 65 certified farmers from Tamil Nadu.

“The Tiptur unit procures and distributes 85,000 litres of milk per day from 1,000 certified farmers to its consumers in Bengaluru and Chennai. With the commissioning of Chengalpattu unit, Chennai market daily needs of 4,000 litres would be taken care of,” he said.

“It will be the first organic milk dairy processing unit in Tamil Nadu and second in the south,” he said.

“We are also planning to increase the milk procurement in Karnataka from certified farmers to achieve one lakh litres per day,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that they are eyeing a 25% growth in revenue to ₹300-350 crore over the last fiscal.

The dairy firm sells 45,000 litres of milk to its consumers in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad directly and 30,000 litres online. Mumbai and Pune account for the balance. Currently, Akashayakalpa milk is available in 42 cites and plans are on to extend it to more tier-2 cities and introduce more milk-based products, he said.