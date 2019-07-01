Orchid: NCLT rejects dissent from PNB

The Chennai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) rejected the dissent expressed by Punjab National Bank International Ltd., while approving the resolution plan submitted by Dhanuka Laboratories for Orchid Pharma last week.

Punjab National Bank International, one of the financial creditors to Orchid, had initially voted in favour of the plan through e-voting. But before the results were declared, it had sent an email changing its decision from ‘assenting’ to ‘dissenting’. Considering the dissent, the voting for the resolution plan was 65.53% (the requirement was 66%).

“Since the financial creditor has not placed any grievances before this bench except sending an email, we are of the view that simply sending email against its voting approving the resolution plan need not be taken into consideration against the approval given by this financial creditor at the time of e-voting,” NCLT said.

Further, the bench also clarified on the aspect of the resolution plan being lower than the liquidation value.

“It is a fact that this Resolution Plan value i.e. ₹570 crore is lesser than the liquidation value i.e. ₹1,309 crore. Normally, the Resolution Plan value will always remain more than the liquidation value,” it added.

NCLT said when the question was put to the resolution professional, he had explained that in addition to ₹570 crore that Dhanuka agreed to pay the creditors, Orchid has cash and bank balance of ₹321.98 crore and the firm has an amount of ₹184.06 crore reversed to it by State Bank of India pursuant to the order by NCLT, according to the resolution professional.

Dhanuka has also proposed to infuse ₹40 crore as equity into Orchid. All these heads together having become ₹1,116. 04 crore, almost equivalent to the liquidation value of the company, the resolution professional said it could not be considered as resolution plan value being considerably less than the liquidation value of ₹1,309 crore. “… Since there is no other plan more feasible and viable than this plan and there being no mandate under this quote saying that the Resolution Plan value shall always be more than the liquidation value of the Corporate Debtor, in order to let this company remain as going concern and to close out this long-drawn process, we hereby approve this Resolution Plan,” NCLT said.

In August 2017, the NCLT ordered insolvency proceedings against Orchid in a case filed by Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Orchid reportedly owed ₹3,200 crore to a consortium of 24 banks, and figured in RBI’s second list that had the names of 28 large defaulters. Earlier, a resolution plan by U.S.-based Ingen was scrapped after the company failed to bring the up front payment.