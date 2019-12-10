Oracle onboards ex-Infosys CEO Sikka

Vishal Sikka, former CEO of Infosys, has been inducted in Oracle’s board of directors, the Redwood City-based tech major said in a press release posted on its global website.

Mr. Sikka, 52, who recently floated his AI start-up Vianai Systems, was a top executive with SAP before he joined Infosys.

Welcoming his induction, Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison said, “Vishal is one the world’s leading experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning. These AI technologies are key foundational elements of the Oracle Cloud’s Autonomous Infrastructure and Intelligent Applications.

”Vishal’s expertise and experience makes him ideally suited to provide strategic vision and expert advice to our company and to our customers,” Mr. Ellision said.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz said, “The digital transformation of an enterprise is enabled by the rapid adoption of modern cloud applications and technologies. Vishal clearly understands how Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure, Autonomous Database and Applications come together in the Oracle Cloud to help our customers drive business value and adapt to change.’’

“For years, the Oracle Database has been the heartbeat and life-blood of every large and significant organisation in the world,” said Mr. Sikka. “Today, Oracle is the only one of the big four cloud companies that offers both Enterprise Application Suites and Secure Infrastructure technologies in a single unified cloud. Oracle’s unique position in both applications and infrastructure paves the way for enormous innovation and growth in the times ahead.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Oracle Board, and be part of this journey,” he further said.

Mr. Sikka, Infosys’ first outsider CEO, had an abrupt exit from the company in August 2017, after serving the tech firm for three years. His resignation came after months of squabbling, which saw Infosys promoters, including co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and others, raising questions about issues around corporate governance and his decision to acquire Panaya for higher than the market price.