OPPO inks pact with Vodafone to boost 5G adoption

OPPO said its broad range of products will be made available across Vodafone’s retail and online channels, spanning value-for-money handsets to 5G flagship smartphones, including the OPPO A series, Reno series and Find X series

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced a partnership with telecom major Vodafone to boost 5G adoption in the world.

In the first phase of cooperation, Vodafone will introduce OPPO products across retail channels in Germany, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands starting this month.

OPPO said its broad range of products will be made available across Vodafone’s retail and online channels, spanning value-for-money handsets to 5G flagship smartphones, including the OPPO A series, Reno series and Find X series.

The two companies said they will jointly develop their global partnership, working together to expand the future availability of the OPPO range across Vodafone’s markets.

“OPPO is confident that our industry-leading products and technologies will enable Vodafone to win new opportunities in the 5G era,” Alen Wu, Vice President and President of Global Sales, OPPO, said in a statement.

“OPPO looks forward to solidifying a long-term, win-win relationship with Vodafone to create a better future for our customers in the 5G era.”

The collaboration between the two companies is expected to give consumers more choice and accelerate 5G adoption across Vodafone’s international markets.

“Vodafone’s partnership with OPPO brings together their attractive product portfolio with our growing strength in 5G to our markets across Europe and beyond,” said Ahmed Essam, Vodafone Group Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer.

