Open market purchase of G-secs on June 17

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will conduct the third tranche of open market purchase of government securities of ₹40,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) on June 17, 2021, as announced earlier this month. Of this, state development loans (SDLs) up to ₹10,000 crore would be purchased, RBI said.
June 11, 2021 00:38 IST
