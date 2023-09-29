ADVERTISEMENT

Online sellers to see spike in sales in CYQ4: Redseer

September 29, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a bumpy ride for the first three quarters of calendar 2023, online sellers in the country expect at least a 15% annual jump in festive sales, as per Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Sellers across the categories including in the lower ASP (average selling price) ones like fashion were bullish about this growth trajectory, which should provide a respite in this otherwise challenging macro-environment, said the research firm.

“Our survey indicates that sellers are willing to spend more on marketing/advertising during the upcoming festive season on online platforms to drive sales growth. Overall, across the surveyed sellers, they anticipate a 15% spending growth over last year’s festive season and 50% ad spending growth against business as usual (BAU) periods of this year,’‘ it said.

Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants said, in the longer term, more and more sellers would continue to benefit from eCommerce growth given its strong positive impact on seller topline and bottomline.

