HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online sellers to see spike in sales in CYQ4: Redseer

September 29, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a bumpy ride for the first three quarters of calendar 2023, online sellers in the country expect at least a 15% annual jump in festive sales, as per Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Sellers across the categories including in the lower ASP (average selling price) ones like fashion were bullish about this growth trajectory, which should provide a respite in this otherwise challenging macro-environment, said the research firm.

“Our survey indicates that sellers are willing to spend more on marketing/advertising during the upcoming festive season on online platforms to drive sales growth. Overall, across the surveyed sellers, they anticipate a 15% spending growth over last year’s festive season and 50% ad spending growth against business as usual (BAU) periods of this year,’‘ it said.

Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants said, in the longer term, more and more sellers would continue to benefit from eCommerce growth given its strong positive impact on seller topline and bottomline.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.