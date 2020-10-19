Online Mohh plans physical furniture stores

MUMBAI

Online furniture start-up Mohh, a part of the two-decade-old B2B furniture manufacturer Satin Neo Dimension, having started operations this calendar year. is planning set up physical stores to expand its business, its founder said.

“Our focus is to offer fresh, new, international designs, all manufactured in-house using the best materials and practices. The designs we're bringing to the urban Indian makes us stand out from the competition as well as the prices we offer them,” said Pritika Singh, founder, Mohh.

“Our plans is to expand via physical stores. We are lining up investment in machines, infrastructure and people to grow our business,” Ms. Singh said without elaborating the store roll out plan.

She said the company’s revenue is expected to increase by 50% during this quarter as compared to the previous quarter due to the upcoming festive season.

The manufacturing set up of the parent company is helping in quality execution of all the orders without running into the snafus experienced by newer factories and it has led to faster roll out of new, modern designs due to its machinery, skilled workforce and experience of functioning for 2 decades, she said.

Stating that the pandemic has made people more price sensitive, she said they are now interested in multi-purpose products or designs which are truly unique.

“There is an increased demand for compact units and as expected, more movement of furniture pieces which help with the work-from-home mandate such as working/study desks,” she said.

“Considering the current times, we attempt to break away from the mundane design offerings in the market and offer unique, innovative and stylish products, creating eye-catching products that will make a statement,” Ms. Singh added.