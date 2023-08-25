Online grocery firm Zepto raises $200 million

August 25, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

Zepto, an online grocery company, said it had raised $200 million in Series E fundraise, valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

The round was led by StepStone Group. Additionally, Goodwater Capital, a consumer-focused venture capital firm based in California, joined the round as a new investor, Zepto said.

Existing investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital and Lachy Groom also participated in the round, the company said. The company said its sales had tripled year-on-year and would likely achieve $1 billion in annualised sales within the next few quarters. Aadit Palicha, co-founder & CEO of Zepto, said, “This business is about execution and we are succeeding because our execution is strong. We are in to build a generational company and it truly feels like this is just the beginning.” “Even with this capital, we want to maintain our discipline, avoid complacency, and push hard to hit EBITDA positivity,” Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder & CTO of Zepto, said in a statement.