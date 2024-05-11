Online education firm Jaro plans tie-ups with 100 institutes

Jaro Education, an online higher education company has announced plans to have tie ups with an additional 100 reputed institutes across India to solidify its position in the sector.

The company offers various programs in collaboration with IIMs, IITs, and other top-ranked universities.

Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education in a statement said, “Our goal is to make quality education accessible to every individual, regardless of their geographical location or background.”

“By expanding our network of partner institutes, we are committed to offering a wider range of programs and opportunities to learners across the country,” he said.

The expansion plan entails collaborating with renowned universities, management institutes, and technology hubs to offer an extensive array of courses in various disciplines, the company said.

Its portfolio currently includes over 250 online programs certification courses, catering to fields such as management,technology, finance, and business analytics.

Furthermore, the company plans to enhance its presence in Tier 2 to Tier 4 cities, tapping into emerging markets and catering to the growing demand for online education.

This is aimed at benefiting students by providing them access to high-quality programs.

“By reaching out to 100 reputed institutes, we aim to democratise access to education and empower learners from all walks of life to pursue their academic and professional aspirations,” he said.