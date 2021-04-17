Online advice helps cut 45% litigation: LegalKart

‘Most queries on property, family issues’

With technology making inroads into the Indian legal system, citizens are now seeking legal advice online at affordable cost, leading to a drastic reduction in litigation, said Arvind Singhatiya, founder & CEO, LegalKart.

LegalKart, an online platform, provides legal advice and all kinds of documentation help through an app.

“Right legal advice and right documentation can prevent 50% of litigation,” Mr. Singhatiya said. “Preventive legal care is helping individuals save lot of time and money in uncertain litigation and empowering them with the right legal approach,” he added.

“In the last eight months, we have received feedback that with the help of independent legal advice through our platform and proper documentation, more than 45% users were able to cut-short their litigation or avoid it completely,” Mr. Singhatiya added.

He said currently 35% of the users were seeking advice on family matters, while 40% were discussing property related matters. The rest were start-ups and people posing miscellaneous queries.

For a fee of less than ₹500, an individual can buy 15 minutes of time from a lawyer 24x7 on the app.

The LegalKart app, which has enrolled more than 8,000 lawyers in more than 800 cities/towns, has seen individuals buying 20,000 minutes every month to discuss legal queries and procedures.

“A lot of callers are using our platform as an effective second opinion for their existing on-going matters to have an independent third-party perspective. Some are running their legal documents through us,” Mr. Singhatiya said.

“With a 25% month-on-month growth, we are hopeful to double our customer base every quarter,” he added.

With court hearings happening online and the government consistently pushing to upgrade all court database on cloud, a technology-enabled legal practice is being established wherein lawyers can access all their research, cases, documents and client related details at one place, Mr. Singhatiya said. They can also operate their law-firms or offices virtually from anywhere, he added.