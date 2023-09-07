HamberMenu
‘Onions, tomatoes, spices fired up thali costs in August’

Cost of a vegetarian thali rose 24% year-on-year, non-vegetarian thali’s cost rose by 13% last month, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics says in monthly report on food plate costs

September 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The cost of a vegetarian thali rose 24% year-on-year while a non-vegetarian thali’s cost rose at a slower pace of 13% in August, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics said in a monthly report on food plate costs.

While a bulk of the 24% rise in vegetarian thali costs was attributed to tomato prices, which had almost tripled in August to hit ₹102 per kilogram (kg), a sharp dip in the curry essential’s prices in the last week of the month helped cool the surge in plate costs. During the final week of August, the extent of increase in thali costs eased to 10% for vegetarians and 6% for non-vegetarians. 

Compared with July 2023, there was a 30 paise drop in non-veg thali costs, which stood at ₹67.3 in August, while vegetarian thalis became 20 paise cheaper to hit ₹33.8.  

“The thali costs could see some pull back in September as tomato retail price has halved month-on-month to ₹51 per kg. Also, the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which was ₹1,103 in August, has been brought down to ₹903 per cylinder from September. This will also come as a relief for consumers,” the research agency projected.  

Onion prices rose 8% in August, while chili and cumin prices shot up 20% and 158% (or more than twofold), respectively, compared with a year earlier. A 17% decline in vegetable oil prices and a 14% drop in potato costs cushioned the surge in prices of other ingredients to some extent. 

Non-veg thali costs rose at a milder pace than vegetarian thalis largely because broiler prices, which form more than half of the cost, were estimated to have gone up by just 1-3%.   

