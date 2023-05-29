ONGC plans capex of ₹30,125 crore in FY24

May 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has announced a capital expenditure plan of ₹30,125 crore for FY24 as compared with ₹30,208 crore in the previous year and the plan would be fully-funded through internal accruals, its chairman & managing director Arun Kumar Singh said.

“The capex is to sustain and grow. Cashflow-wise ONGC has no problem,” Mr Singh said.

The company also announced that it would invest ₹1,00,000 crore towards energy conversion into solar in the coming year. It wants to have 10GW of renewable capacity by 2030, Mr. Singh said.

He also said that the company would expand its petrochemicals capacity at its MRPL unit and also at its refinery in Bhopal.

Mr. Singh said the company would ramp up production this year as there was a 5% decline in crude production in FY23.

The company will search for more crude and gas from new fields in India as the government has opened up 1 million sq kms of area which was earlier considered no-go due to security concerns.

