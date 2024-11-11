ADVERTISEMENT

ONGC net profit rose 17% in Q2 to ₹11,984 crore as revenue fell on 3% to ₹33,881 crore

Published - November 11, 2024 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned oil and natural gas explorer ONGC standalone net profit increased 17% to ₹11,984.02 crore for the September quarter, from ₹10,238.10 a year earlier, even as revenue from operations declined more than 3% to ₹33,880.88 crore (₹35,163.04 crore).

ADVERTISEMENT

The net profit came on the back of lower statutory levies (expenses) at ₹7,829.51 crore (₹10,791.09 crore) as well as total tax expense to ₹3,051.98 crore (₹3,262.91 crore).

₹6 interim dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 on each equity share of ₹5. The total payout on this account will be ₹7,548 crore. November 20 has been fixed as the record date for distribution of dividend, it said.

On a consolidated basis, net profit was 38.9% lower at ₹9,878.44 crore (₹16,171.30 crore) and revenue from operations 7.25% higher at ₹1,58,329.10 crore (₹1,47,613.68 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ONGC said with a focused approach and continued thrust on increasing domestic production, it was able to reverse the declining trend in crude oil production. Standalone crude oil production (excluding condensate) during the second quarter was 4.576 million tonne (4.545 MT), a growth of 0.7%. In an update on KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-II production, the company said three oil wells of A-field of the deepwater block KG-DWN-98/2 were opened on October 30 thus enhancing total oil production to about 25,000 BOPD from eight flowing wells of cluster-II. Remaining five oil wells are planned to be opened shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US