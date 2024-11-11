 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ONGC net profit rose 17% in Q2 to ₹11,984 crore as revenue fell on 3% to ₹33,881 crore

Published - November 11, 2024 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned oil and natural gas explorer ONGC standalone net profit increased 17% to ₹11,984.02 crore for the September quarter, from ₹10,238.10 a year earlier, even as revenue from operations declined more than 3% to ₹33,880.88 crore (₹35,163.04 crore).

The net profit came on the back of lower statutory levies (expenses) at ₹7,829.51 crore (₹10,791.09 crore) as well as total tax expense to ₹3,051.98 crore (₹3,262.91 crore).

₹6 interim dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 on each equity share of ₹5. The total payout on this account will be ₹7,548 crore. November 20 has been fixed as the record date for distribution of dividend, it said.

On a consolidated basis, net profit was 38.9% lower at ₹9,878.44 crore (₹16,171.30 crore) and revenue from operations 7.25% higher at ₹1,58,329.10 crore (₹1,47,613.68 crore).

ONGC said with a focused approach and continued thrust on increasing domestic production, it was able to reverse the declining trend in crude oil production. Standalone crude oil production (excluding condensate) during the second quarter was 4.576 million tonne (4.545 MT), a growth of 0.7%. In an update on KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster-II production, the company said three oil wells of A-field of the deepwater block KG-DWN-98/2 were opened on October 30 thus enhancing total oil production to about 25,000 BOPD from eight flowing wells of cluster-II. Remaining five oil wells are planned to be opened shortly.

Published - November 11, 2024 09:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.