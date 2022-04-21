OneWeb enters pact with ISRO for satellite launch

OneWeb, the Bharti group-backed low earth orbit satellite firm, and New Space India Ltd., the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation, on Thursday announced an agreement to help the former complete its satellite launch programme.

The first launch with New Space India is anticipated in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launches will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation of 428 satellites, 66% of the planned total fleet, the company said in a statement.

“This most recent agreement on launch plans adds considerable momentum to the development of OneWeb’s network, as we work together across the space industry toward our common goal of connecting communities globally,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb’s executive chairman.

OneWeb had recently also announced an agreement with SpaceX to enable the company to resume satellite launches.