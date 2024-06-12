Oneto11 developing ‘Gaming Studio’

Oneto11, which is into the ‘social fantasy’ gaming segment, said it is developing a gaming studio for such game developers. “The Gaming Studio will serve as an accelerator programme for intermediate/beginner level game developers to not only launch their games on the platform but also utilise Oneto11’s massive 4.5 million global userbase,” the company said in a statement.

Ravindra Kumar, founder and CEO, Oneto11, said, “Being a bootstrapped company, we recognise the commitment required to not only follow through with one’s projects but also establish oneself in the industry.” “Through the latest addition of the Gaming Studio to our Oneto11 platform, we are optimistic that the new generation of aspirational game developers would be willing to hone their skills in the segment and launch their games at a global level,” he added.

The company said Oneto11’s Gaming Studio would aim to aspire small game developers and even encourage potential developers in urban and rural areas alike to develop games for their communities, with added assistance in content and support in vernacular language. “This endeavour would further aim to ensure accessibility and affordability for both the developers and the users – offering free games and low cost of entry to its users, providing optimal gaming experience across socio-economic barriers,” the company said.