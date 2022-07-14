One Point One Solutions ties up with BCT

This alliance is aimed at providing customers service level improvements, cost effectiveness and enhanced total experience

One Point One Solutions, a Business Process Management (BPM) solutions provider, has tied up with Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a provider of digital transformation solutions to deliver premium digital transformation services, including cloud-managed and ‘follow-the-sun’ virtual customer service.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “The strategic partnership will give us access to $5 billion market opportunity. The combined capabilities of One Point One Solutions and BCT will help advance service delivery and support BCT’s exponential growth in the MENA region through virtual SaaS-based customer service.”

“Our partnership with BCT further strengthens our portfolio and value proposition to our clients worldwide,” he added.

Vish Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, BCT said, “Our deep domain knowledge, experience, technology competence, and One Point One’s process and infrastructure excellence will deliver transformational value to clients.”