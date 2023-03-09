ADVERTISEMENT

One Point One Solutions strengthens collection portfolio

March 09, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 One Point One Solutions, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, said it has expanded its collection portfolio offerings in the BFSI segment by onboarding Kotak Mahindra Bank and DMI Finance as its clients .

The collection process for some of the major products of Kotak Mahindra Bank, would be managed by its team with multilingual capabilities like English, Hindi and Kannada. 

The initial engagement with the bank is around 20 seats and which would be scale up to 100 seats across three sites in the coming months. The firm would be handling the collection portfolio of DMI Finance, a credit platform. 

Three of its major sites namely Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru will cater to DMI customers in languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and south Indian languages. 

The account has been initiated with over 50 seats and it will be scaled up to over 150 seats in the coming 3 months.   Akshay Chhabra, managing director, One Point One Solutions said, “Our expertise in collection portfolio business for more than a decade has paved the way to sign prestigious clients like Kotak Mahindra Bank and DMI Finance.”

