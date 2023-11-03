HamberMenu
One Point One Solutions raises ₹97.42 crore via allotment of warrants

November 03, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of One Point One Solutions Ltd., a provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, has approved an allotment of 3,44,00,000 convertible warrants at ₹28.32 per warrant to the promoter or promoter group of the company and certain identified non-promoter persons or entities by way of preferential allotment amounting to ₹97.42 crore. 

The company has received 25% of the consideration amount of warrants amounting to ₹24.36 crore as an advance, it said in a filing with exchanges. 

“It is indeed proud moment for us to raise sizable amount of funds for deploying in to our overseas expansion besides pursuing our in-organic growth so as to deliver good growth rates in the next three years,” MD Akshay Chhabra said in a statement.

“This is a reiteration of investors’ confidence in the company and this would put us in comfortable position to focus on our growth plans,” he added.

