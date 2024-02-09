ADVERTISEMENT

One Point One Solutions Q3 PAT grows three times to ₹5.97 crore

February 09, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

One Point One Solutions Ltd. reported third quarter net profit grew 2.8 times to ₹5.97 crore as compared with ₹2.14 crore in the year earlier period.

Total income for the quarter grew to ₹42.11 crore as compared with ₹ 35.54 crore a year earlier, marking a growth of 18.5%.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “Our overall increase in profitability is on account of our continuous efforts to re-orient our business portfolio towards BFSI and now to become an IT services company where in our BPM services are well integrated as an optimal offerings for our clients for better delivery of services at optimal cost.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to have raised sizable amount of funds for deploying in to our overseas expansion besides pursuing our in-organic growth so as to deliver good growth rates in the next three years,” he said.

“We would emerge as a full-fledged IT services company with an integrated BPM solutions offered, after our successful completion of acquisitions through in organic route,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US