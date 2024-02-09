One Point One Solutions Q3 PAT grows three times to ₹5.97 crore

February 09, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

One Point One Solutions Ltd. reported third quarter net profit grew 2.8 times to ₹5.97 crore as compared with ₹2.14 crore in the year earlier period.

Total income for the quarter grew to ₹42.11 crore as compared with ₹ 35.54 crore a year earlier, marking a growth of 18.5%.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “Our overall increase in profitability is on account of our continuous efforts to re-orient our business portfolio towards BFSI and now to become an IT services company where in our BPM services are well integrated as an optimal offerings for our clients for better delivery of services at optimal cost.”

“We are proud to have raised sizable amount of funds for deploying in to our overseas expansion besides pursuing our in-organic growth so as to deliver good growth rates in the next three years,” he said.

“We would emerge as a full-fledged IT services company with an integrated BPM solutions offered, after our successful completion of acquisitions through in organic route,” he added.