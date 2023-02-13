One Point One Solutions Q3 PAT declines 56%

February 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

One Point One Solutions Ltd. reported third-quarter net profit declined 56% to ₹2.15 crore from ₹3.35 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations was at ₹35.03 crore compared with ₹32.63 crore in Q3FY22, an increase of 7.36%. MD Akshay Chhabra said, “We have added clients in both existing and new segments during the quarter. Besides we have strengthened our senior management team by adding Rajiv Desai as Global Delivery Head – BFSI. He has joined from TCS, and Ashwini Kumar Rao, who had joined from Sutherland Global Services, as CHRO.” He said the company had made inroads into international markets by signing new clients and reported marginal revenue from these markets, and was very confident of strengthening this business. “This segment will have a slow start and can be scaled up in size during the next financial year,” he said.

“The new income tax regime will boost private consumption and demand. This will drive growth of many brands and demand for services, which would boost our BPM services, which is very positive for us,” he added.