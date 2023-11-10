ADVERTISEMENT

One Point One Solutions Q2 PAT surges threefold to ₹5.93 crore

November 10, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Business Process Management (BPM) services firm One Points One Solutions Ltd. reported second-quarter net profit surged threefold to ₹5.93 crore from the year-earlier period.

During the quarter ended September 30, total income rose 17.5% to ₹41.01 crore. Akshay Chhabra, MD, said, “The growth in the overall profits of the company would further improve as we expand into international markets and start signing clients during the current year.”

“Our account-based marketing programmes have proven instrumental in targeting key accounts with personalised and impactful strategies, fostering meaningful connections with potential clients,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US