One Point One Solutions Q2 PAT surges threefold to ₹5.93 crore

November 10, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Business Process Management (BPM) services firm One Points One Solutions Ltd. reported second-quarter net profit surged threefold to ₹5.93 crore from the year-earlier period.

During the quarter ended September 30, total income rose 17.5% to ₹41.01 crore. Akshay Chhabra, MD, said, “The growth in the overall profits of the company would further improve as we expand into international markets and start signing clients during the current year.”

“Our account-based marketing programmes have proven instrumental in targeting key accounts with personalised and impactful strategies, fostering meaningful connections with potential clients,” he said.

