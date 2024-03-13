One Point One Solutions bags new start-up client

March 13, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

One Point One Solutions, which is into Business Process Management (BPM) services, said it has secured a new client, a Gurgaon-based start-up, which is one of the leaders in hyperlocal retail.

Under the terms of the agreement, One Point One Solutions Ltd. will provide a range of BPM services, including Customer support, Order management through voice, email and chat.

“This partnership is poised to leverage the promising opportunities presented by the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The brand has established itself as a dynamic player in the Start-up sector, focused on enhancing user engagement and creating a seamless shopping experience through its innovative approach in digital commerce,” the company said in a statement.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “On boarding of the brand as our partner signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our valued customers and aim to provide an even wider array of options for individuals seeking top-notch customer support solutions.”