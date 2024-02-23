One Point One Solutions acquires majority stake in ITCube for ₹84 crore

February 23, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

One Point One Solutions, which is into Business Process Management (BPM) services, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in ITCube Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which is an IT + BPM/KPO services company headquartered in Pune and Cincinnati, Ohio, for ₹84 crore.

This acquisition will enable One Point One Solutions to expand its current verticals, including healthcare and offerings in IT services, the company said in a statement.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “IT Cube Solutions brings a wealth of expertise and experience in IT + BPM/KPO services, with a strong foothold in Pune and Cincinnati, Ohio.”

“This acquisition embodies a transformative milestone. It broadens our verticals and enriches our capabilities to cater to clients across diverse industries. The synergies between our companies ignite a spark of collaborative innovation, propelling us to unprecedented success,” he added.

