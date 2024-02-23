GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One Point One Solutions acquires majority stake in ITCube for ₹84 crore

February 23, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

One Point One Solutions, which is into Business Process Management (BPM) services, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in ITCube Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which is an IT + BPM/KPO services company headquartered in Pune and Cincinnati, Ohio, for ₹84 crore.

This acquisition will enable One Point One Solutions to expand its current verticals, including healthcare and offerings in IT services, the company said in a statement.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “IT Cube Solutions brings a wealth of expertise and experience in IT + BPM/KPO services, with a strong foothold in Pune and Cincinnati, Ohio.”

“This acquisition embodies a transformative milestone. It broadens our verticals and enriches our capabilities to cater to clients across diverse industries. The synergies between our companies ignite a spark of collaborative innovation, propelling us to unprecedented success,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.