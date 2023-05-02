ADVERTISEMENT

One billion digital-native consumers expected to emerge in 10 years from 8 geographies, including India, says Accenture

May 02, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A new generation of more than one billion digital native consumers are expected to emerge from eight fast-growing geographies, including India, in the next decade, said a global commerce study by Accenture.

Living in India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Philippines, these digital consumers would be in the age group of 6 and 26 and would represent 36% of these countries’ total population, forecast Accenture.

Four core digital shopper archetypes were identified from 3,000 digital consumers surveyed across the eight countries including more than 500 consumers in India. They included digital native purchasers, digitally savvy millennials, digital native content creators and digital alpha influencers.

The research also found that despite digital commerce revenues having quadrupled in these markets since 2017 — equating to $211 billion in 2022 – most multi-nationals were yet to set up to serve these digital-first consumers.

“The existing digital investments by companies are falling short of these expectations and trends show that most businesses may not be able to address them without a complete reinvention,” said Vineet R Ahuja, Managing Director and Accenture Song Lead in India.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
