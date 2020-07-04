Omron, Lupin plan 100 nebulisation rooms for asthma patients in India

04 July 2020 22:25 IST

Omron Healthcare India, a healthcare monitoring brand from Japan, in a strategic alliance with Lupin Ltd. is planning to set up and run 100 respiratory disease management facilities called nebulisation rooms in hospitals for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. The objective is to support the whole journey of a respiratory patient right from diagnosis to treatment.

The two companies will combine their respective strengths to provide patients an ecosystem encompassing screening, diagnostics, drug delivery, device, aided with advanced technology and digital tools all under one roof.

“We have decided to set up India’s first-of-its-kind nebulisation rooms in hospitals. Our association with Lupin will lead to establishment of Neb Rooms in 30-50 hospitals this year and the number is expected to be around 100 in two years. The roll out has slowed down because of COVID-19. However, we will achieve our target,” said Masanori Matsubara, managing director, Omron Healthcare India in an interview.

“ We are developing comprehensive and unique disease management solutions (drugs and devices) for optimal treatment such as WheezScan, a device to monitor wheezing in children and Mesh Nebulizers for accurate drug delivery,” he said.

He said the diagnosis of asthma is critical as sometimes doctors miss the reading of asthma.

“Sometimes proper treatment or proper medication also does not happen. But if we can help the doctors and the patients to properly diagnose and properly keeping the medication, I think we can help to decrease the asthma attack. A lot of parents or family have a big worry about it. We really want to reduce this kind of thin,” Mr. Matsubara said.

As per the WHO statistics (February 2019), out of total patients suffering from asthma in India, only 17% receive proper treatment as rest of them either go undiagnosed or improperly diagnosed or not treated well because of various reasons.

“Uncontrolled and untreated asthma is not only a physical and emotional burden for the patients and their families but also a massive economic burden for the country. Hence, we feel India strongly needs an integrated and sturdy framework for respiratory ailments management. This is how Omron-Lupin combined expertise aims to deliver the value,” he added.

The tie-up is for India first but it can be replicated for other countries.