HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omron Healthcare India aims to double revenue in 3 to 5 years

August 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
OMRON Complete is a blood pressure and EKG monitor shown here at their booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

OMRON Complete is a blood pressure and EKG monitor shown here at their booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) | Photo Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Omron Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Japanese company Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., which is into the supply of home healthcare monitoring devices in India, is planning to double its revenue in 3 to 5 years, the company’s Managing Director Tetsuya Yamada said in an interview.

He said India offered huge potential for growth considering the very low penetration levels and the demand for home monitoring devices, which would grow with more awareness on hypertension and heart-related diseases.

“Our turnover in India is just 3% of the global turnover. This 3% is also same as Brazil. But look at the population of Brazil [about 22 crore] and India [140 crore]. Now we plan to double our sales in 3 to 5 years,” he said.

He said the current penetration of blood pressure monitors in India is 2% of the exposed population [people who are already diagnosed with hypertension] as compared with 20% in Brazil, 35% in China and 40% in Russia. “So, you can imagine the potential for growth in India,” Mr. Yamada said.

He said the company would achieve its targets by simply doubling the volume of business through increased awareness and distribution.

While the company’s primary focus area would be blood pressure monitors, it would continue to grow in the respiratory segment. It currently sells 10 products which are imported from Japan.

Earlier this year Omron Healthcare Manufacturing India, another subsidiary of Japan’s Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., had announced to set up a production unit in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹128 crore. This factory is scheduled to start production from 2025 starting with blood pressure monitors.

To broad base its offerings the company is planning to collaborate with healthcare service providers who are into remote health monitoring.

Recently it had announced its foray into the remote home heart monitoring and management segment through a collaboration with Bengaluru based Tricog, a heart health AI company which is focusing on early diagnosis and management of heart disease in India.

“We want to promote home-based blood pressure monitoring. We want to do the same thing for the ECG. It is still not the habit for people to conduct ECG at home. We want to increase awareness on home ECG measurement in India as well. We also want to increase the distribution channel coverage to be available everywhere,” Mr. Yamada added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.