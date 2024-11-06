OmniActive Health acquires ENovate Biolife 

OmniActive Health Technologies has announced the acquisition of ENovate Biolife (ENovate), a developer of proprietary, clinically researched botanical ingredients for health solutions for an unspecified amount.

“This deal, funded through internal accruals, has further strengthened the Company’s commitment to providing high-quality, scientifically validated health ingredients to consumers globally,” the company said in a statement.

This transaction marks OmniActive’s second strategic expansion, following its purchase of Bangalore-based botanical ingredients company IndFrag in 2017.

“ENovate’s approach to ingredients perfectly aligns with OmniActive’s mission of delivering proven products that make a meaningful difference in consumers’ lives,” said Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive.

“ENovate has done a remarkable job bringing multiple standout ingredients to the market including Muvz, RedNite, and the award-winning Oxyjun. This acquisition is in line with our long-term growth strategy of diversifying product portfolios, accessing new customers and technologies and expanding our presence to new geographies,” he added.

