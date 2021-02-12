Omega unveils EV to deliver COVID vaccines

Omega Seiki Mobility, in tie-up with air conditioning firm Trans ACNR, has unveiled Rage+ Frost, a three-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) with a refrigerated carriage for last-mile delivery of pharma and food products, more specifically for supply of COVID-19 vaccines. For vaccine delivery and transportation battery-powered EV can store vaccines for 72 hours in a stationary state at a temperature as low as -20 degrees Celsius, the company said. The EV, along with the refrigerated carriage, is priced at ₹5 lakh. Uday Narang, chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said the EV will be available across India in the coming months.

The EV runs on a zero maintenance Li-ion battery technology with a swappable option in the respective product. The vehicle, with a top speed of 50 km/hr, has loading capacity of 960 GVW. The refrigerated carriage ensures a 1,340 watt cooling capacity at 0 degrees celsius.

“Mass vaccination of more than 1.3 billion people is a humongous task. It involves logistics at unprecedented scale. We are providing the complete vaccine delivery system. Last mile in India is always the most challenging task and this will be accomplished by our Rage+ Frost. The system has been design to run on battery for 72 hours,” said Dr. Deb Mukherji, MD, Omega Seiki Mobility.

“It can maintain 0-20 degrees, once charged for 3 days. This is in line with our vision of making vaccine available to all, at all doorsteps. We also have tied up with B Medical a pioneer in PCM refrigeration box technology from Europe for storage in small boxes. These can be cooled to as low as -70degree [fit for Pfizer vaccine]. These combined with Rage+ Frost provide a complete vaccine delivery system,” he added.

The company plans to sell 1,000 units, all produced in India except the batteries, in the coming months.