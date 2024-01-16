GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Omega Sekie Mobility to deploy 500 cargo EVs for Kissan Mobility 

January 16, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Electric Vehicles company Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has announced that it entered into an agreement to sell 500 units of electric three wheeler cargo vehicles to  Kissan Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a zero-emission logistics provider which will deploy the EVs for last-mile delivery in India. 

Under the terms of the agreement the EVs will be supplied by June 2024, marking progress in the transition towards eco-friendly logistics solutions. 

The deal, valued at ₹20 crore, encompasses a diverse range of applications, spanning E-commerce, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and Fast-Moving Consumer Durables (FMCD).

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility in a statement said “This partnership reflects our shared vision for a sustainable and eco-friendly future in the logistics domain. The deployment of our electric vehicles will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to a greener and cleaner environment.”

Kamlesh Kaushik, CEO and Founder at Kissan Mobility (OnEv), said “We are confident in the product line-up of OSM and their service support, which will be key factor for our expansion. These 500 numbers are just a start, and we aim to deploy 2,500 numbers of three wheelers and similar number of four wheelers on the road by March, 2025.”

Meanwhile, Omega Seiki Mobility has announced that it sold over 6,000 electric vehicles in the calendar year 2023, up 44% over 4,150 units sold in calendar year 2022. Its current total order book stands at 25,000 units, the company said in a statement. 

