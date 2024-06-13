Omega Seiki tiles up with Orbitsys Tech for dealer management system

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Orbitsys Technologies have announced a tie-up for Dealer Management System (DMS). This partnership will help OSM in creating a fully integrated cloud-based solution designed by Orbitsys Technologies to boost efficiency and effectiveness in day-to-day EV dealership operations, OSM said in a statement.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The DMS market in electric vehicles (EVs) in India is experiencing rapid growth as the country embraces sustainable mobility solutions. There are over 200 Omega Seiki Mobility dealerships across the country and we want to be on retail front in a massive way.” “The only way to touch all those districts is by having a high quality technology oriented dealer management system, which will enhance our capabilities, services and capabilities to reach more and more customers,” he added. “As a result, after understanding from our dealers which were seeking advanced DMS solutions tailored to their specific needs, we have partnered with Orbitsys Technologies to cater the same,” he further said.

“Together, we are committed to revolutionise automotive sales and service operations, delivering unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction,” said Gurbinder Dhillon, Founder, Orbitsys. This DMS supports both electric passenger and commercial vehicles, and is pivotal in managing capacity and spare parts, while serving as a unified platform for customer feedback, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.