Omega Seiki rolls out EV three-wheeler with longer range

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 09, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Vehicle (EV) company Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has claimed to have introduced “world’s longest range electric three-wheeler” ‘ViCKTOR’ in India at an introductory price of ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi post government subsidy) for the first 100 customers. 

“OSM ViCKTOR is powered by a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing segment- first range of 250 km in a single charge,” the company said adding bookings had already commenced. It said deliveries would start from November.

Uday Narang, founder and chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The last-mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long range premium electric vehicles to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app