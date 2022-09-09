Omega Seiki rolls out EV three-wheeler with longer range

ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Vehicle (EV) company Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has claimed to have introduced “world’s longest range electric three-wheeler” ‘ViCKTOR’ in India at an introductory price of ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi post government subsidy) for the first 100 customers.

“OSM ViCKTOR is powered by a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing segment- first range of 250 km in a single charge,” the company said adding bookings had already commenced. It said deliveries would start from November.

Uday Narang, founder and chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The last-mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long range premium electric vehicles to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map,” he added.