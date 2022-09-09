Business

Omega Seiki rolls out EV three-wheeler with longer range

Electric Vehicle (EV) company Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has claimed to have introduced “world’s longest range electric three-wheeler” ‘ViCKTOR’ in India at an introductory price of ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi post government subsidy) for the first 100 customers. 

“OSM ViCKTOR is powered by a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing segment- first range of 250 km in a single charge,” the company said adding bookings had already commenced. It said deliveries would start from November.

Uday Narang, founder and chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “The last-mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for long range premium electric vehicles to enable reliable and economical cargo transportation.” 

“The vehicle demonstrates the latest technology and power-packed performance showcasing India on the world map,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 8:53:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/omega-seiki-rolls-out-ev-three-wheeler-with-longer-range/article65871866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY