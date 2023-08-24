ADVERTISEMENT

Omega Seiki Mobility signs MoU with PNB for EV financing

August 24, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Electric Vehicles (EV) manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to augment finance for its dealers and customers.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, in a statement said, “This partnership is not just about numbers; it’s about fostering a profound shift in how we perceive and access sustainable transportation.”

“Our mission is clear. We aim to provide more than just financing options; we’re building a bridge to a greener, more inclusive future for every Indian. As we tap into the extensive network of Punjab National Bank’s branches across the nation, we are expanding the horizons of electric vehicle ownership,” he said.

Amitabh Rai, DGM- MSME, Punjab National Bank said, “The MoU is aimed at providing seamless financing solutions for electric 3-wheelers and cargo loaders. PNB customers can now access exclusive and affordable financing options for electric 3-wheelers (both passenger & cargo loaders) from Omega Seiki Mobility.”

