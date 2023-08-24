HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omega Seiki Mobility signs MoU with PNB for EV financing

August 24, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Electric Vehicles (EV) manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to augment finance for its dealers and customers.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, in a statement said, “This partnership is not just about numbers; it’s about fostering a profound shift in how we perceive and access sustainable transportation.”

“Our mission is clear. We aim to provide more than just financing options; we’re building a bridge to a greener, more inclusive future for every Indian. As we tap into the extensive network of Punjab National Bank’s branches across the nation, we are expanding the horizons of electric vehicle ownership,” he said.

Amitabh Rai, DGM- MSME, Punjab National Bank said, “The MoU is aimed at providing seamless financing solutions for electric 3-wheelers and cargo loaders. PNB customers can now access exclusive and affordable financing options for electric 3-wheelers (both passenger & cargo loaders) from Omega Seiki Mobility.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.