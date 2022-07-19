Omega Seiki Mobility sets up plant to produce three wheeler EVs

Omega Seiki Mobility, an Anglian Omega Group company, has announced the opening of a manufacturing facility at Faridabad in Haryana at an investment of $10 million. Initially, the unit will have production capacity of 15,000 electric three wheelers per annum and production can be ramped up to 50,000 units in the next three years.

The company said it would be manufacturing the cargo electric vehicle range: Rage+, Rage+ Rapid, Rage+ Frost and Rage+ Swap and electric passenger vehicle stream at the facility, the third in the State.

“We have an order book of more than 50,000 cargo electric three wheelers. We have set up this facility to meet the growing demand of the market,” said Uday Narang, founder and chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

The company said it recently inaugurated a manufacturing facility in Pune for producing electric cargo and passenger vehicles and would soon be starting another facility in Chennai which would cater only to OSM electric passenger vehicles.