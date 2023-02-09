Omega Seiki Mobility, Mufin Green Finance announce lease financing partnership

February 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), an Anglian Omega Group company, and Mufin Green Finance, a listed non-banking financial company (NBFC), have announced a partnership to provide lease financing solutions to B2B customers and retail financing to B2C customers of OSM.

Under the partnership, Mufin Green Finance will finance 3,500 units of cargo electric three wheelers for OSM’s B2B customers by 2023 and 4,000 cargo and passenger electric vehicles for B2C retail customers by 2024, OSM said in a statement.

Mufin Green Finance will finance more than ₹300 crore worth of Omega Seiki Mobility electric vehicles . Financing will be available across OSM’s existing 140 plus dealer touch points and all new dealerships to be opened in 2023, the company added.

Uday Narang, founder and chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “Indian automotive market has shown a rising demand for electric vehicles and providing EV financing options would be a great way to accelerate India’s transition to an electric future.”

“We have an existing order book of over 35,000 electric cargo and passenger vehicles. We are happy to partner with Mufin Green Finance to assist our authorised passenger electric vehicle dealer and B2B partners with an exclusive financing programme,” he added.