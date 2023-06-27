OMCs get into expansion mode, invite applications for new retail outlets

June 27, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned oil marketing corporations Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are kickstarting the process of a major expansion of their retail outlet network nationwide by inviting applications for new petrol pumps.

The move comes amid a rising demand for petrol and diesel, which is in tune with the country’s economy experiencing significant development, the companies said on Tuesday in a joint statement on the proposed expansion. Previously, the oil companies had called for applications in 2018.

Emerging markets, urban areas, upcoming highways, agricultural pockets, rural, remote and far-flung areas are to be covered under the latest expansion. Besides addressing growing energy needs, ensuring availability of quality petroleum products and catering to customer requirements in remote areas, the fuel outlet network expansion will create employment opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official statistics, the number of retail outlets in the country, including those set up private firms, increased from 45,104 in April 2012 to over 79,000 in October 2021.

User-friendly online applications and simplified application forms are being introduced to simplify the dealer selection process and to align with the government’s emphasis on ease of doing business. The selection will be through a computerised draw of lots or bid opening conducted by an independent agency to enhance transparency, the oil companies said. All the retail outlets will be developed using latest technology, including automation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.