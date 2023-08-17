Om Pharma plans Med Hub to enhance distribution efficiency, go pan India

August 17, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Om Pharma Inc., which is into pharmaceutical distribution, said it would launch Med Hub which would deploy advanced technology like AI and dark warehousing concepts to boost its distribution efficacy.

Currently it is the authorised distributor for over 200 pharma companies and deals with over 4,000 products.

Med Hub, which is designed to seamlessly blend the distribution mechanisms of Om Pharma Inc. with AI-driven warehousing solutions, is slated to be unveiled in December and would be expanded pan-India in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our foundation in 1995 was built on trust and the drive to make pharmaceuticals accessible to everyone in Hyderabad. With Med Hub, we aim to take this vision nationwide. Every innovation, every technological leap, is a step toward that commitment to our community,” Anil Kumar Kandi, Founder & Director, Om Pharma Inc. said in a statement.

Akshit Kandi, Director & Advisor, Om Pharma Inc. added, “Medicine and technology, when combined, can drive monumental change. At Med Hub, we are not just leveraging AI for efficiency; we are using it to anticipate the needs of our clients and deliver with precision. The future of pharmaceutical distribution is adaptive, and we will be at the helm of this evolution.”

Avish Kandi, Director & Advisor, Om Pharma Inc. said, “It’s not about reinventing the wheel, but about making the journey smoother for everyone involved. By integrating AI into our distribution system, we aim to make medical commodities more streamlined and accessible.”